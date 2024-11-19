Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy” Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

MCS has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on Marcus from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of NYSE MCS opened at $21.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.74. The company has a market cap of $675.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Marcus has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $22.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. Marcus’s payout ratio is currently -82.35%.

In other news, VP Thomas F. Kissinger sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $178,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 186,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,162,711.35. This represents a 4.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Marcus in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marcus during the third quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Marcus by 3,319.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Marcus by 53.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Marcus in the third quarter valued at about $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

