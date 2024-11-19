HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.40.

Get Actinium Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ATNM

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Shares of NYSE:ATNM opened at $1.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.79. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $10.24. The firm has a market cap of $44.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $37,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 323.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 32,784 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $92,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 183.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 63,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 41,250 shares in the last quarter. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops antibody radiation conjugates and other targeted radiotherapies intended to improve outcomes for people who have failed existing oncology therapies. Its Iomab-B is an induction and conditioning agent prior to bone marrow transplant in patients with relapsed and refractory acute myeloid leukemia (r/r AML).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.