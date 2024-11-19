Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBT) Distributes Investor Presentation and Financial Disclosure

Orange County Bancorp, Inc., the parent company of Orange Bank & Trust Company and Hudson Valley Investment Advisors, recently made public a slide presentation to analysts and potential investors on November 13, 2024. This detailed presentation will be discussed with select analysts and institutional investors at the Piper Sandler East Coast Financial Services Conference the next day, touching on the company’s operational strategies, growth goals, and financial performance.

The information shared in the presentation, including insights into the company’s operating model and financial strategies, has been duly furnished as Exhibit 99.1 in the current Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Orange County Bancorp emphasizes that the data presented in the report and exhibits should not be considered as filed material under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The company does not assert the completeness or materiality of the information for investment decisions.

During the third quarter of 2024, Orange County Bancorp achieved notable milestones, showcasing growth across various aspects of its operations. The firm underlines its commitment to organic growth, emphasizing a customer-centric approach to lend and deposit services. Their aggressive strategies have shown results, as seen in the steady increase in core deposits and loans over the past year.

Furthermore, the company’s financial stability is evident through its strong historical profitability metrics and effective management of credit quality through market cycles. Orange County Bancorp’s focus on interest margin, pre-provision revenue, ROAA, and ROAE maintain competitive positions within the industry.

Throughout the presentation, Orange County Bancorp illustrated a detailed breakdown of its loan portfolio composition, emphasizing commercial real estate and other strategic sectors. The company’s conservative lending concentrations focus on relationship-based models, ensuring steady growth amidst market fluctuations.

The presentation also delves into Orange County Bancorp’s liquidity strength and core deposit franchise, highlighting the significant growth in recent deposits and borrowing capacities. Supported by a well-managed securities portfolio and a commitment to customer-centered service rationales, Orange County Bancorp has positioned itself as a stable and growing financial entity in the market.

The continuous success and strategic positioning of Orange County Bancorp are further underscored by the detailed historical growth pattern, leading financial ratios, and expertly navigated management strategies. These factors collectively contribute to the attractiveness of Orange County Bancorp as a prospective investment opportunity.

This release emphasizes the key investment highlights, signifying Orange County Bancorp’s operational strengths and strategic resilience in its financial activities.

