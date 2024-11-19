MainStreet Bancshares Announces Participation in KBW Fintech Conference in New York

On November 13, 2024, MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. disclosed its plans to take part in the KBW Fintech Conference scheduled to be held in New York on November 13-14, 2024. The company will be sharing management discussion materials at the conference, details of which have been attached and are available for reference. The materials will also be accessible on MainStreet Bancshares’ website for interested parties.

Get alerts:

In a filing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. mentioned the participation in the KBW Fintech Conference under Item 7.01 – Regulation FD Disclosure. The provided date for the event indicates the company’s initiative to engage with the financial community and share insights on its operations and strategies.

Moreover, as part of its SEC filing under Item 9.01 Other Events, the company included details of the attached Exhibit 99.1, specifically presentation materials dated November 13, 2024.

It is important to note that the information shared in the filing, including the mentioned exhibits, is not considered filed for regulatory purposes under Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Consequently, unless explicitly referenced in subsequent filings, this information should not be incorporated by reference.

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. operates in the financial sector and the company’s participation in the upcoming KBW Fintech Conference demonstrates its commitment to engaging with stakeholders and sharing important updates about its activities and future plans.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read MainStreet Bancshares’s 8K filing here.

MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

Featured Articles