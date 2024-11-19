Bar Harbor Bankshares Makes Investor Presentation Available for Upcoming MeetingsBar Harbor Bankshares, a leading financial institution based in Bar Harbor, Maine, recently disclosed details regarding an investor presentation it intends to use during

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Bar Harbor Bankshares’s 8K filing here.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides banking and nonbanking products and services primarily to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

