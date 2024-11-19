Seres Therapeutics Receives Notification from Nasdaq Regarding Bid Price Requirement

On November 7, 2024, Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) received a letter from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC indicating that the bid price for its common stock had closed below the minimum requirement of $1.00 per share for the last 30 consecutive business days. The company will be provided with a 180-day compliance period, expiring on May 6, 2025, to meet the Bid Price Requirement as per Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1).

During this period, Seres Therapeutics will work to regain compliance by ensuring that the closing bid price of its common stock is at least $1.00 per share for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days before the deadline. If compliance is not met by May 6, 2025, the company may be eligible for an additional 180-day period to submit an application for listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market.

Failure to achieve compliance within the specified timeframe may lead to a delisting of the common stock. The company has expressed its intention to monitor the situation closely and explore possible actions, including a reverse stock split, to address the Bid Price Requirement.

In other news, on November 13, 2024, Seres Therapeutics released its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, along with operational updates. Additionally, an updated corporate presentation has been made available on the company’s website for investors and stakeholders.

While the notification from Nasdaq poses a compliance challenge, the company remains focused on strategic initiatives and its commitment to operational excellence. Shareholders and stakeholders will await further developments as Seres Therapeutics navigates the path to regain compliance with Nasdaq’s listing requirements.

The contents of this report, including the financial results and operational updates, have been furnished in compliance with the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The company emphasizes that the information shared should not be considered as “filed” for regulatory purposes or incorporated by reference in subsequent filings.

Investors and market observers will watch closely as Seres Therapeutics works to address the Bid Price Requirement and maintains its focus on advancing its business objectives and strategic partnerships.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state.

