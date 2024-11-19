Passage Bio, Inc. Releases Corporate Updates and Financial ResultsPassage Bio, Inc. recently disclosed its financial standing and corporate developments as of November 13, 2024. In a press release, the company announced its financial results for the

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Passage Bio’s 8K filing here.
About Passage Bio
Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, a functional GLB1 gene encoding ß-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD caused by progranulin deficiency; and PBKR03, a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.
