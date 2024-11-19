Deere & Company (DE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.90 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Deere & Company Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $404.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $404.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $385.70. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $340.20 and a 1 year high of $420.47. The company has a market capitalization of $110.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93.
Deere & Company Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.06%.
About Deere & Company
Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.
