HC Wainwright Issues Pessimistic Forecast for FDMT Earnings

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Caufield now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.89) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.59). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for 4D Molecular Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.81) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for 4D Molecular Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.27) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.57) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.48) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($3.23) EPS.

Get 4D Molecular Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FDMT. Cantor Fitzgerald cut 4D Molecular Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Leerink Partners reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of FDMT opened at $8.32 on Monday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.32 and a 12 month high of $36.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.82.

Institutional Trading of 4D Molecular Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 64.6% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 702.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.