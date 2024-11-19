Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ: DBGI) Announces Strategic Partnership with VaynerCommerce

Digital Brands Group, Inc. recently disclosed a significant development in its operations through a press release issued on November 13, 2024. The Delaware-based corporation revealed its collaboration with VaynerCommerce, sparking anticipation and interest within the business community.

The marketing partnership with VaynerCommerce, a digital growth agency established by the renowned Gary Vaynerchuk, also known as GARYVEE, was officially initiated on October 21, 2024. VaynerCommerce specializes in enhancing the online presence and revenue streams of digital companies. The impact of this partnership has already been noteworthy, as evidenced by a notable 34% surge in daily digital revenues and a 7% increase in average order volume during the 17-day period following VaynerCommerce’s commencement of digital marketing services. This period spanned from October 22, 2024, to November 7, 2024, contrasting with the preceding 30-day period from September 22, 2024, to October 21, 2024.

The positive results obtained so far validate the mutual benefits derived from the collaboration between Digital Brands Group and VaynerCommerce. Plans are underway to integrate VaynerCommerce’s email and SMS campaign services into the marketing strategy, with expectations set for further growth and optimization.

Hil Davis, the Chief Executive Officer of Digital Brands Group, acknowledged the decision to engage VaynerCommerce for digital marketing services based on the agency’s solid industry reputation. The primary goal is to leverage VaynerCommerce’s expertise to refine marketing campaigns and enhance overall performance. Davis noted that the initial outcomes of the partnership have been encouraging, reflecting an immediate improvement in results for the company.

The press release emphasized the forward-looking nature of these developments, underscored by the dynamic and evolving landscape of digital marketing and e-commerce. While highlighting the positive trajectory anticipated from this partnership, it also recognized the inherent uncertainties and risks involved in such strategic collaborations.

Digital Brands Group, Inc., with its varied collection of luxury lifestyle brands, continues to execute its business model, underpinned by a digitally native-first vertical brand approach. By focusing on personalized customer engagement and leveraging data analytics, the company aims to solidify its market presence and customer loyalty.

For further information regarding Digital Brands Group, individuals may reach out to the company via email at invest@digitalbrandsgroup.co or contact them at (800) 593-1047.

