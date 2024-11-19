Cognition Therapeutics Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter 2024UNAUDITED – On November 13, 2024, Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGTX) disclosed its financial results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2024. Within the detai

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Cognition Therapeutics’s 8K filing here.

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, an orally delivered molecule modulator designed to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and bind selectively to the S2R complex, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration and synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy bodies.

