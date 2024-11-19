Elastic (ESTC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 21st. Analysts expect Elastic to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Elastic had a net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $347.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Elastic’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Elastic to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ESTC opened at $86.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.11 and its 200-day moving average is $97.24. Elastic has a 12-month low of $69.00 and a 12-month high of $136.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.47 and a beta of 0.94.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Elastic to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Elastic from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Elastic in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Elastic from $135.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Elastic from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.19.

In other Elastic news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 4,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $315,352.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,232,869.75. This represents a 4.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 6,941 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $487,605.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,737,387.50. This represents a 3.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,406 shares of company stock valued at $2,627,772 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

