Femasys FY2024 EPS Estimate Decreased by Chardan Capital

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Chardan Capital lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Femasys in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 13th. Chardan Capital analyst K. Nakae now expects that the company will earn ($0.84) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.79). Chardan Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Femasys’ current full-year earnings is ($0.84) per share. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Femasys’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. Femasys had a negative return on equity of 141.49% and a negative net margin of 1,435.77%.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Femasys in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

FEMY opened at $0.93 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.14. Femasys has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $2.40. The stock has a market cap of $21.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of -2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 5.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEMY. CM Management LLC lifted its holdings in Femasys by 6.3% during the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 425,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Aljian Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Femasys during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Femasys by 123.9% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 32,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 18,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Femasys by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 17,473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions to address unmet women healthcare needs worldwide. The company provides FemVue saline-air device, a contrast-generating product in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong; FemCath, a cornual balloon catheter, a single intrauterine directional delivery product that allows for selective evaluation of an individual fallopian tube; and FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage, which can be used to sample cervical cells and tissue circumferentially with sample containment within the device to minimize contamination.

