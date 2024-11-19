What is HC Wainwright’s Estimate for FULC FY2024 Earnings?

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.15). HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fulcrum Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Fulcrum Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.99) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.84) EPS.

FULC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Leerink Partnrs lowered Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fulcrum Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Shares of FULC stock opened at $3.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $163.44 million, a P/E ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.44. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $13.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 535,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 188,212 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $3,084,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,965,000 after acquiring an additional 18,681 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,480,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,182,000 after acquiring an additional 176,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

