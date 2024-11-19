Lifesci Capital Issues Optimistic Forecast for GPCR Earnings

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Lifesci Capital lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 13th. Lifesci Capital analyst M. Belghiti now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.75) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.87). The consensus estimate for Structure Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.80) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Structure Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.82) EPS.

GPCR has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Structure Therapeutics from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

GPCR stock opened at $31.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.80. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.77 and a beta of -3.23. Structure Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $26.61 and a fifty-two week high of $66.38.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,769,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,015,000 after acquiring an additional 221,851 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 6.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,128,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,977,000 after purchasing an additional 383,635 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 18.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,956,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,623,000 after purchasing an additional 602,609 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 3.5% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,577,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,204,000 after purchasing an additional 86,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 6.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,407,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,531,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

