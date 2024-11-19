FY2024 EPS Estimates for Liquidia Raised by Lifesci Capital

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Free Report) – Lifesci Capital boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Liquidia in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 13th. Lifesci Capital analyst C. Jubinville now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.48) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.57). Lifesci Capital currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Liquidia’s current full-year earnings is ($1.55) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Liquidia’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

LQDA has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Liquidia from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Liquidia from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Liquidia in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDA opened at $9.82 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.47. Liquidia has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $16.99. The company has a market cap of $831.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 0.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patient Square Capital LP bought a new position in Liquidia in the first quarter worth approximately $105,942,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liquidia in the 1st quarter valued at $30,311,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 1,702,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,020,000 after acquiring an additional 927,546 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Liquidia by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 390,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 230,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the 3rd quarter worth $1,764,000. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Liquidia news, General Counsel Russell Schundler sold 2,576 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $28,619.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 486,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,399,993.28. The trade was a 0.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajeev Saggar sold 2,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $28,265.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 204,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,349.83. This represents a 1.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,551 shares of company stock worth $236,021. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

