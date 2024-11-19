Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Short Interest Down 10.1% in October

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,300 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the October 15th total of 84,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

GNMSF opened at $210.76 on Tuesday. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $202.30 and a one year high of $334.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.07.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

