IDP Education Limited (OTCMKTS:IDPUF) Short Interest Up 5.4% in October

IDP Education Limited (OTCMKTS:IDPUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,105,400 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the October 15th total of 2,947,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 31,054.0 days.
IDP Education Stock Performance
IDP Education stock opened at $8.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.34. IDP Education has a 52-week low of $8.34 and a 52-week high of $8.34.
IDP Education Company Profile
