FY2024 EPS Estimates for Intellicheck Cut by HC Wainwright

Intellicheck, Inc. (NYSE:IDN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intellicheck in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.03). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Intellicheck’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Intellicheck’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. DA Davidson cut shares of Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

NYSE IDN opened at $2.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $47.07 million, a P/E ratio of -79.67 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.74. Intellicheck has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $4.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IDN. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the third quarter worth about $43,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Intellicheck during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 191,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Intellicheck by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 269,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, provides on-demand digital identity validation solutions for KYC, fraud, and age verification needs in North America. The company offers solutions for digital and physical identities for financial services, fintech companies, BNPL providers, e-commerce and retail commerce businesses, law enforcement, and government agencies.

