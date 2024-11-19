What is HC Wainwright’s Estimate for LXEO FY2024 Earnings?

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($3.22) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.75). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lexeo Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.05) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Lexeo Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.00) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.84) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LXEO. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Leerink Partners lowered their price target on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

Shares of Lexeo Therapeutics stock opened at $6.00 on Monday. Lexeo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $22.33. The company has a market capitalization of $198.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 9.38.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 184.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $67,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lexeo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lexeo Therapeutics by 121.5% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,803 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Lexeo Therapeutics by 37.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard Nolan Townsend sold 5,000 shares of Lexeo Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $40,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,629.50. The trade was a 3.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $113,300 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene.

