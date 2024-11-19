FY2024 Earnings Estimate for KYTX Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 13th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($3.33) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($3.54). The consensus estimate for Kyverna Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.31) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Kyverna Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.35) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.73) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($5.68) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($6.03) EPS.

Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

KYTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics from $44.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. RODMAN&RENSHAW upgraded shares of Kyverna Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group began coverage on Kyverna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

Kyverna Therapeutics stock opened at $4.41 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.42. Kyverna Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $35.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kyverna Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Kyverna Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Kyverna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Kyverna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Kyverna Therapeutics by 2,166.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 27,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 25,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

Kyverna Therapeutics Company Profile

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is KYV-101, an autologous CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with lupus nephritis and systemic sclerosis that is in Phase I clinical trial; and for myasthenia gravis and multiple sclerosis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

