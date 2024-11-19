Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Raised to $800.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $740.00 to $800.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $768.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $757.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Intuit from $690.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Intuit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $750.00 to $685.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $737.06.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $678.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $190.26 billion, a PE ratio of 64.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. Intuit has a 1-year low of $557.29 and a 1-year high of $714.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $634.11 and a 200-day moving average of $630.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,941 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.76, for a total value of $1,849,183.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,575.20. The trade was a 99.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 2,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $649.87, for a total transaction of $1,941,811.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,297 shares of company stock worth $35,220,046. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,317,086 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,648,910,000 after purchasing an additional 221,885 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,978,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,701,762,000 after buying an additional 80,463 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,827,671 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,376,984,000 after acquiring an additional 107,482 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,340,555 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,538,236,000 after acquiring an additional 23,995 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.0% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,300,789 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,428,790,000 after purchasing an additional 87,517 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

