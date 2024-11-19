FY2024 EPS Estimates for Paragon 28 Increased by Analyst

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Paragon 28 in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 13th. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.66) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.70). The consensus estimate for Paragon 28’s current full-year earnings is ($0.66) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Paragon 28’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $62.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.58 million. Paragon 28 had a negative net margin of 25.31% and a negative return on equity of 37.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

FNA has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Paragon 28 from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Paragon 28 from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.60.

Shares of NYSE FNA opened at $10.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $854.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.50. Paragon 28 has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $14.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.21.

Institutional Trading of Paragon 28

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNA. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Paragon 28 by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Paragon 28 by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,106,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,012,000 after buying an additional 55,851 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Paragon 28 by 16.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Paragon 28 by 29.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,199,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,818,000 after buying an additional 273,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Paragon 28 by 46,660.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666 shares during the period. 63.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paragon 28 Company Profile

Paragon 28, Inc develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

