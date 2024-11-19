Analysts Set Expectations for InPlay Oil FY2024 Earnings

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for InPlay Oil in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 14th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. The consensus estimate for InPlay Oil’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for InPlay Oil’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Separately, Noble Financial upgraded InPlay Oil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

InPlay Oil Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IPOOF opened at $1.27 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. InPlay Oil has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $1.99.

InPlay Oil Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.0108 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. InPlay Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.86%.

InPlay Oil Company Profile

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It focuses on light oil asset base located in West Central, Alberta. InPlay Oil Corp.

