GoldMining (OTCMKTS:GLDLF) Shares Up 0.4% – Here’s Why

GoldMining Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLDLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.52 and last traded at $2.45. 362,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 533,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.
GoldMining Stock Up 0.4 %
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.45.
GoldMining Company Profile
GoldMining, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, Brazil, United States, Paraguay, Colombia, and Peru. Its project portfolio includes Sao Jorge, Cachoeira, Boa Vista, Surubim, Batistao, Montes Aureos, Trinta, Whistler, Yellowknife Gold, Rea, La Mina, Titiribi, and Crucero.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GoldMining
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Is Monolithic Power Systems a Screaming Buy After Near 40% Drop?
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Applied Materials Market Capitulates: Now is the Time to Buy
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- 3 Ultra-High Dividend Yield Stocks for the New Year
Receive News & Ratings for GoldMining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoldMining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.