Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS) Trading Down 0.9% – What’s Next?

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.42 and last traded at $3.42. Approximately 181,730 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 227,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

Blue Ridge Bankshares Stock Down 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $251.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average of $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.84 million during the quarter. Blue Ridge Bankshares had a negative net margin of 10.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.44%.

Institutional Trading of Blue Ridge Bankshares

About Blue Ridge Bankshares

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Blue Ridge Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fiduciary Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Blue Ridge Bank, National Association that provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial services. It operates through: Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking segments. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, cash management, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

