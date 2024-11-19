Sandfire Resources America (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) Stock Price Up 0.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF – Get Free Report) shot up 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.21. 47,861 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 102,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

Sandfire Resources America Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.24.

About Sandfire Resources America

(Get Free Report)

Sandfire Resources America Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for copper, cobalt, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Black Butte copper project that consists of approximately 7,684 acres of fee-simple lands and 4,541 acres in 239 Federal unpatented lode-mining claims located in central Montana, the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sandfire Resources America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandfire Resources America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.