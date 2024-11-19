Sandfire Resources America (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) Stock Price Up 0.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF – Get Free Report) shot up 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.21. 47,861 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 102,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.
Sandfire Resources America Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.24.
About Sandfire Resources America
Sandfire Resources America Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for copper, cobalt, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Black Butte copper project that consists of approximately 7,684 acres of fee-simple lands and 4,541 acres in 239 Federal unpatented lode-mining claims located in central Montana, the United States.
