KRM22 (LON:KRM) Stock Price Down 1.6% – Here’s What Happened

KRM22 Plc (LON:KRM – Get Free Report) was down 1.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 30 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 31.50 ($0.40). Approximately 2,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 8,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32 ($0.41).

KRM22 Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 327.84, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 32.76 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 29.50. The stock has a market cap of £11.31 million, a P/E ratio of -315.00 and a beta of -0.15.

About KRM22

KRM22 Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells risk management software to the financial services industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Risk Cockpit, a digital risk register that brings risk policies and operational controls; and Market Surveillance that offers analytics and contextual market surveillance tools to help capital market firms to identify and manage the potential risks of market abuse; MARIA, a custom risk scoring system that allow to create internal metrics on customers performance.

Further Reading

