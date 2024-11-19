Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) Short Interest Down 7.9% in October

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 385,700 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the October 15th total of 418,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.
Hon Hai Precision Industry Price Performance
Hon Hai Precision Industry stock opened at $12.34 on Tuesday. Hon Hai Precision Industry has a one year low of $6.04 and a one year high of $14.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.79.
About Hon Hai Precision Industry
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hon Hai Precision Industry
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Is Monolithic Power Systems a Screaming Buy After Near 40% Drop?
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Applied Materials Market Capitulates: Now is the Time to Buy
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- 3 Ultra-High Dividend Yield Stocks for the New Year
Receive News & Ratings for Hon Hai Precision Industry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hon Hai Precision Industry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.