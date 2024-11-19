Pizza Pizza Royalty (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) Trading Up 1.1% – Here’s Why

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.50 and last traded at $9.50. Approximately 899 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 1,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.40.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.59.

About Pizza Pizza Royalty

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

