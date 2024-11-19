Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Shares Down 1% – Time to Sell?

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Get Free Report) fell 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.89 and last traded at $15.15. 15,191 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 35,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.30.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $51.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.02.

About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells heavy machinery worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems; Plants & Infrastructure Systems; Logistics, Thermal & Drive Systems; and Aircraft, Defense & Space segments. The company offers thermal, renewable energy, nuclear power generation, and engine power plants; oil and gas production plants; lithium-ion battery products and fuel cells; civil aircrafts and engines, aviation equipment, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul of aircrafts; and launch vehicles and services, rocket engines, reaction control systems, space stations, rocket launchers, rocket engine combustion test facilities, and electronic parts.

