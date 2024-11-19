Lara Exploration (CVE:LRA) Trading Down 0.7% – Time to Sell?

Lara Exploration Ltd. (CVE:LRA – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.43 and last traded at C$1.49. Approximately 2,126 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 32,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.50.

Lara Exploration Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of C$68.29 million, a P/E ratio of -74.50 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.10.

Lara Exploration Company Profile

Lara Exploration Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, iron, phosphate, titanium, vanadium, tin, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interest in the Planalto copper project located in the Carajás Mineral Province of northern Brazil.

