Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,323,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the October 15th total of 2,183,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 68.1 days.

Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

OTCMKTS:INGXF opened at $6.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $7.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.97 and a 200-day moving average of $7.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 0.66.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $179.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.68 million. Analysts predict that Innergex Renewable Energy will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Innergex Renewable Energy Cuts Dividend

About Innergex Renewable Energy

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.0655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -55.10%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities primarily in hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

