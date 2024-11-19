Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,323,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the October 15th total of 2,183,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 68.1 days.
Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Up 0.2 %
OTCMKTS:INGXF opened at $6.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $7.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.97 and a 200-day moving average of $7.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 0.66.
Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $179.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.68 million. Analysts predict that Innergex Renewable Energy will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.
About Innergex Renewable Energy
Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities primarily in hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.
