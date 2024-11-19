Short Interest in Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) Declines By 8.8%

Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,940,400 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the October 15th total of 2,127,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,078.0 days.
Industrias Peñoles Trading Up 15.4 %
Shares of IPOAF opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. Industrias Peñoles has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $20.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.17 and a 200 day moving average of $13.96.
About Industrias Peñoles
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Industrias Peñoles
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Is Monolithic Power Systems a Screaming Buy After Near 40% Drop?
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Applied Materials Market Capitulates: Now is the Time to Buy
- What is a SEC Filing?
- 3 Ultra-High Dividend Yield Stocks for the New Year
Receive News & Ratings for Industrias Peñoles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrias Peñoles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.