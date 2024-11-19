Short Interest in Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) Declines By 8.8%

Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,940,400 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the October 15th total of 2,127,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,078.0 days.

Industrias Peñoles Trading Up 15.4 %

Shares of IPOAF opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. Industrias Peñoles has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $20.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.17 and a 200 day moving average of $13.96.

About Industrias Peñoles

Industrias Peñoles, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, and sale of mineral concentrates and ores in Mexico, Europe, Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Precious Metal, Base Metal, Metallurgical, and Other segments.

