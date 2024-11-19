Short Interest in China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF) Increases By 8.1%

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 533,000 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the October 15th total of 492,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 177.7 days.

JINFF opened at $4.56 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.50. China Gold International Resources has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $7.42.

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, acquires, explores for, develops, and mines mineral properties in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao gold mine located in Inner Mongolia; and holds interest in the Jiama copper-gold polymetallic mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Tibet.

