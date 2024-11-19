Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Price Target Cut to $9.50 by Analysts at UBS Group

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $10.00 to $9.50 in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. BTIG Research began coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

Shares of ARI opened at $9.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.85. The company has a quick ratio of 46.13, a current ratio of 46.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 1.75. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $12.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -108.69%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,074,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,522,000 after acquiring an additional 19,611 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 32.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,034,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,126,000 after purchasing an additional 251,280 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the second quarter valued at $7,342,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.1% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 578,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 72.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 196,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

