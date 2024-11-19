Short Interest in Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Grows By 8.9%

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,100 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the October 15th total of 86,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KGFHY shares. Citigroup raised Kingfisher to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Kingfisher to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Kingfisher from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd.

OTCMKTS KGFHY opened at $7.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Kingfisher has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $8.80.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.088 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands. The company sells its products through stores and e-commerce channels.

