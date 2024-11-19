Short Interest in Kikkoman Co. (OTCMKTS:KIKOF) Rises By 5.9%

Kikkoman Co. (OTCMKTS:KIKOF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,642,300 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the October 15th total of 3,440,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,517.6 days.

Kikkoman Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KIKOF opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. Kikkoman has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $12.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.48 and a 200-day moving average of $12.05.

About Kikkoman

Kikkoman Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells food products in Japan and internationally. It offers soy sauces, soy sauce soup bases, dipping and marinade sauces, and Del Monte seasonings; soy milk and Del Monte beverages; mirin and wines. The company also manufactures and sells canned fruits, corn products, and tomato ketchup; health foods; and purchases and sells oriental food products, as well as other products.

