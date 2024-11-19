Short Interest in Kikkoman Co. (OTCMKTS:KIKOF) Rises By 5.9%

Kikkoman Co. (OTCMKTS:KIKOF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,642,300 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the October 15th total of 3,440,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,517.6 days.
Kikkoman Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:KIKOF opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. Kikkoman has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $12.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.48 and a 200-day moving average of $12.05.
About Kikkoman
