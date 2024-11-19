LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of LivePerson from $0.75 to $1.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LivePerson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.25.

Get LivePerson alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on LPSN

LivePerson Price Performance

Insider Activity at LivePerson

Shares of NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $0.79 on Friday. LivePerson has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $3.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $71.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.78.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey Ford sold 21,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $25,005.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 378,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,725.98. The trade was a 5.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 85,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $89,382.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 287,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,984.20. This trade represents a 22.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPSN. Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,313,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in LivePerson by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,656,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,634,000 after purchasing an additional 523,694 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in LivePerson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $513,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LivePerson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in LivePerson by 1,162.0% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 210,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 194,069 shares during the period. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LivePerson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class digital customer conversation platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational channels, such as voice, in-app, and mobile messaging.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.