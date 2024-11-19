Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September (NYSEARCA:CPST) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September (NYSEARCA:CPST – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September Stock Performance
CPST stock opened at $25.18 on Friday. Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September has a 1 year low of $24.65 and a 1 year high of $25.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.07.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September stock. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September (NYSEARCA:CPST – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.
