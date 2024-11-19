FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) Lowered to Buy Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.
FONAR Stock Down 1.1 %
FONAR stock opened at $14.87 on Friday. FONAR has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $24.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.98 and its 200 day moving average is $16.30. The company has a market capitalization of $94.13 million, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.19.
FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. FONAR had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $25.94 million for the quarter.
FONAR Company Profile
FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medical Equipment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic Services.
