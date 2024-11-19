Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $37.25 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of SPR stock opened at $31.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.76. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $37.08.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported ($3.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($2.87). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems will post -12.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spirit AeroSystems

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,001 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 35,466 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 6.4% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 148.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 2.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,537 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.