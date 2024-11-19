UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on UMH. B. Riley upped their target price on UMH Properties from $18.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wedbush upped their target price on UMH Properties from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Shares of NYSE:UMH opened at $19.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 8.48 and a quick ratio of 8.48. UMH Properties has a 12 month low of $13.91 and a 12 month high of $20.64.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.13). UMH Properties had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $60.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UMH Properties will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 661.59%.

In other news, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $977,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,104,826 shares in the company, valued at $21,599,348.30. This represents a 4.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 843.9% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 2,760.0% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in UMH Properties by 261.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in UMH Properties by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

