Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Concord Medical Services Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CCM opened at $4.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Concord Medical Services has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $26.70.
Concord Medical Services Company Profile
