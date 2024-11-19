Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Avalon Trading Down 3.0 %
NYSE AWX opened at $3.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.43. Avalon has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 million, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
About Avalon
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Avalon
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Is Monolithic Power Systems a Screaming Buy After Near 40% Drop?
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Applied Materials Market Capitulates: Now is the Time to Buy
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Ultra-High Dividend Yield Stocks for the New Year
Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.