Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Iteris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.20 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Iteris in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Iteris in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Get Iteris alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ITI

Iteris Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ ITI opened at $7.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.81. Iteris has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $7.20. The company has a market capitalization of $307.88 million, a P/E ratio of 239.75 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Access Investment Management LLC grew its position in Iteris by 67.7% during the third quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Iteris in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in Iteris by 31.4% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Iteris in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iteris in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 51.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iteris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.