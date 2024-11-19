Pro Reit FY2024 EPS Decreased by National Bank Financial

Pro Reit (TSE:PRV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for Pro Reit in a research report issued on Thursday, November 14th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.50.
Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Pro Reit to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.
Pro Reit Stock Performance
Pro Reit Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st.
