IperionX (NASDAQ:IPX) and Peninsula Energy (OTCMKTS:PENMF) Head to Head Survey

Peninsula Energy (OTCMKTS:PENMF) and IperionX (NASDAQ:IPX) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Peninsula Energy and IperionX”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peninsula Energy $11.87 million N/A -$12.41 million N/A N/A IperionX N/A N/A -$21.84 million N/A N/A

Peninsula Energy has higher revenue and earnings than IperionX.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peninsula Energy N/A N/A N/A IperionX N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Peninsula Energy and IperionX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Peninsula Energy and IperionX, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peninsula Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00 IperionX 0 0 1 1 3.50

IperionX has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.50%. Given IperionX’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe IperionX is more favorable than Peninsula Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.8% of IperionX shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Peninsula Energy has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IperionX has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

IperionX beats Peninsula Energy on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Peninsula Energy

Peninsula Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a uranium exploration company in the United States. The company's flagship project is its 100% owned Lance uranium project located in Wyoming. The company was formerly known as Peninsula Minerals Limited and changed its name to Peninsula Energy Limited in November 2010. Peninsula Energy Limited was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

About IperionX

IperionX’s mission is to be the leading developer of low carbon, sustainable, critical material supply chains focused on advanced industries including space, aerospace, electric vehicles and 3D printing. IperionX’s breakthrough titanium technologies have demonstrated the potential to produce titanium products that are sustainable, 100% recyclable, have low carbon intensity and to do so at product qualities that meet or exceed current industry standards. The Company also holds a 100% interest in the Titan Project, covering approximately 11,100 acres of titanium, rare earth minerals, high grade silica sand and zircon rich mineral sands properties in Tennessee.

