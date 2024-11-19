Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Given New $207.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $200.00 to $207.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $264.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.77.

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $122.00 on Friday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $90.13 and a 52 week high of $161.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 0.66.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $38.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.74 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter worth $19,908,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $1,101,000. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 42.5% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter valued at about $886,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

