Head to Head Review: Accelera Innovations (OTCMKTS:ACNV) versus Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK)

Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) and Accelera Innovations (OTCMKTS:ACNV – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Talkspace and Accelera Innovations”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talkspace $150.04 million 3.37 -$19.18 million ($0.01) -299.00 Accelera Innovations N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Accelera Innovations has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Talkspace.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

57.4% of Talkspace shares are held by institutional investors. 21.7% of Talkspace shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Talkspace and Accelera Innovations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talkspace -0.76% -1.17% -0.99% Accelera Innovations N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Talkspace and Accelera Innovations, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talkspace 0 2 0 0 2.00 Accelera Innovations 0 0 0 0 0.00

Talkspace presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.33%. Given Talkspace’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Talkspace is more favorable than Accelera Innovations.

Volatility & Risk

Talkspace has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Accelera Innovations has a beta of 4.58, meaning that its share price is 358% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Talkspace beats Accelera Innovations on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Talkspace

Talkspace, Inc. operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company in the United States. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans and employee assistance programs. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists. The company offers Talkspace Employee Assistance Program (EAP) and Talkspace Behavioral Health plan (BH) that provides online therapy to members through BH and EAP offerings; and Talkspace for Business for members to access its platform services on a benefit plan paid by the enterprise. It serves its platform through third-party platforms or marketplace, such as Apple App Store and Google Play App Store. Talkspace, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Accelera Innovations

Accelera Innovations, Inc., a healthcare service company, focuses on the development of Internet-based software in the United States. The company’s Accelera Technology, an Internet-based software platform enhances the functionality and performance of healthcare services through making clinical healthcare data available to healthcare consumers. It also provides billing, practice management, and administrative services to doctors and other clinicians, as well as home health services to patients in Chicago. The company was formerly known as Accelerated Acquisitions IV, Inc. and changed its name to Accelera Innovations, Inc. in October 2011. Accelera Innovations, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

